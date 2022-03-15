CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

De Nara Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.6
оценка с
35
March 15, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Old City, De Nara Hotel is the perfect place to experience Chiang Mai and its surroundings. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Chiang Mai hotel. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, 24-hour front desk, airport transfer. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, free welcome drink, mirror, slippers, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as outdoor pool, garden. De Nara Hotel is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Chiang Mai.

Адрес / Карта

33 MoonMuang Rd Lane 2, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

