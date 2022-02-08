CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

De Chai the Deco Chiang Mai Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.9
оценка с
442
Обновление February 8, 2022
De Chai the Deco Chiang Mai Hotel - Image 0
De Chai the Deco Chiang Mai Hotel - Image 1
De Chai the Deco Chiang Mai Hotel - Image 2
De Chai the Deco Chiang Mai Hotel - Image 3
De Chai the Deco Chiang Mai Hotel - Image 4
De Chai the Deco Chiang Mai Hotel - Image 5
Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Chiang Mai, look no further than De Chai the Deco Hotel. The city center is merely away and the airport can be reached within 15 minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At De Chai the Deco Hotel, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. De Chai the Deco Hotel is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Chiang Mai.

Если бы вы были гостем в De Chai the Deco Chiang Mai Hotel , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
Адрес / Карта

8, Soi 5 Thaphae Road, Tha Phae, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

