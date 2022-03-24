BANGKOK TEST & GO

De Arni Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.9
оценка с
1089
Обновление March 24, 2022
De Arni Hotel - Image 0
De Arni Hotel - Image 1
De Arni Hotel - Image 2
De Arni Hotel - Image 3
De Arni Hotel - Image 4
De Arni Hotel - Image 5
+46 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

De Arni Hotel is located close to the Patpong night market and includes a BTS as well as a MRT station nearby. Most of the tourists as well as shopping attractions in the City on Angels are located on these transportation links. This boutique hotel is located in the most convenient and well-know place for the convenience of its guests. Enjoy shopping at good deals at the night market along the road, after which hit bars or restaurants that surround the region. Offering a large range of accommodation to choose from, guests will certainly have a wonderful stay at De Arni Hotel.

Адрес / Карта

68 Surawong Road, Si Phraya, Bangrak Bangkok Thailand, Silom, Bangkok, Thailand, 10500

