Located in the lovely area of Chang Moi, Darley Hotel Chiangmai enjoys a commanding position in the restaurants, shopping hub of Chiang Mai. Set from the excitement of the city, this 2.5-star property commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Chiang Mai property. To name a few of the property's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service. The property features 76 beautifully appointed guestrooms, many of which include towels, slippers, smoking policy – non-smoking available, air conditioning, telephone. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Darley Hotel Chiangmai hits the spot in many ways.
Darley Hotel Chiang Mai 94-96 Ratchawong Rd. Chang Moi, Muang Chiang Mai, Chiang Mai 50300, Thailand, Chang Moi, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300