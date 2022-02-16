Crystal Hotel Hat Yai (SHA Extra Plus) - Songkhla Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, Crystal Hotel Hat Yai is ideally situated in Hat Yai Market Area; one of the city's most popular locales. The excitement of the city center is only 0.5 km away. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Crystal Hotel Hat Yai, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, air purifier, cleaning products, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as hot tub, golf course (within 3 km), children's playground, garden, karaoke. Crystal Hotel Hat Yai is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Hat Yai.