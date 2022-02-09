CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Cross Chiang Mai Riverside (formerly X2 Chiang Mai Riverside) - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9.2
оценка с
464
Обновление February 9, 2022
Cross Chiang Mai Riverside (formerly X2 Chiang Mai Riverside) - Image 0
Cross Chiang Mai Riverside (formerly X2 Chiang Mai Riverside) - Image 1
Cross Chiang Mai Riverside (formerly X2 Chiang Mai Riverside) - Image 2
Cross Chiang Mai Riverside (formerly X2 Chiang Mai Riverside) - Image 3
Cross Chiang Mai Riverside (formerly X2 Chiang Mai Riverside) - Image 4
Cross Chiang Mai Riverside (formerly X2 Chiang Mai Riverside) - Image 5
+21 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If what you are looking for is a conveniently located property in Chiang Mai, look no further than Cross Chiang Mai Riverside (formerly X2 Chiang Mai Riverside). The property is situated on the tranquil banks of the Ping River. The surroundings provide a balance of serenity with a dash of the vibrant Chiang Mai city center just minutes away. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Cross Chiang Mai Riverside (formerly X2 Chiang Mai Riverside) is renowned for building and managing boutique hotels of uncompromising luxury. The luxury hotel offers a unique design that blends modern elements with the traditional Lanna style that is a hallmark of Northern Thailand living. The luxury 5-story resort features 30 elegantly designed suites. Guests can enjoy the luxurious X2 Spa and fitness facilities, as well as fine dining in the Oxygen dining room and the Ozone Gym-Pool-Roof bar that overlooks the tranquil flow of the Ping river. For those with a discerning taste for fine wine, H2O serves Michelin designed tapas and crafted delicacies in our internal courtyard which overlooks the properties original well. Whatever your purpose of visit, Cross Chiang Mai Riverside (formerly X2 Chiang Mai Riverside) is an excellent choice for your stay in Chiang Mai.

Если бы вы были гостем в Cross Chiang Mai Riverside (formerly X2 Chiang Mai Riverside) , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
Адрес / Карта

369/1 Charoenraj Road, Watket, Muang, Chiang Mai 50000 THAILAND, Chiang Mai Riverside, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50000

