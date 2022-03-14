PATTAYA TEST & GO

Cosy Beach Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.5
оценка с
343
Обновление March 14, 2022
Cosy Beach Hotel - Image 0
Cosy Beach Hotel - Image 1
Cosy Beach Hotel - Image 2
Cosy Beach Hotel - Image 3
Cosy Beach Hotel - Image 4
Cosy Beach Hotel - Image 5
+19 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Cosy Beach Hotel , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Cosy Beach Hotel
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

400 Moo 12 Soi Rajchawaroon, Pratamnuk Road, Pattaya, Chonburi, Phra Tamnak Hill, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

Отели-партнеры

Lewit Hotel
7.2
рейтинг с
8 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
рейтинг с
645 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
рейтинг с
5 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
рейтинг с
611 отзывы
Из ฿-1

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

The Sun Xclusive Hotel
7.1
рейтинг с
856 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Village Austria Luxury Pool Villas
6
рейтинг с
7 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Baan Souy Resort
8.7
рейтинг с
261 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
рейтинг с
314 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7
рейтинг с
463 отзывы
Из ฿-1
The Venue Residence
8.2
рейтинг с
153 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
рейтинг с
15 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
рейтинг с
29 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU