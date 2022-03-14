PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Coral Beach Pool Villa Khao Lak - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
9.6
оценка с
2
Обновление March 14, 2022

Boasting an outdoor swimming pool, Coral Beach Pool Villa Khao Lak is conveniently located in Laem Pakarang Beach of Khao Lak, 5 mi from Tsunami Memorial. This holiday home features air-conditioned accommodations with a terrace.

This 4-bedroom holiday home comes with a kitchen, a seating area, and a satellite flat-screen TV.

Staff at the reception can assist guests at any time of the day.

Guests can relax in the garden at the property.

Sairung Waterfall is 3.1 mi from the holiday home, while PTT Gas Station Khaolak is 3.7 mi away. Phuket International Airport is 43 mi from the property.

Адрес / Карта

Pakarang Beach Road Laem Pakarang Beach, Pakarang, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82110

