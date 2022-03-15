Cmor by Recall Hotels Chiang Mai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Chiang Mai, Cmor Hotel Chiang Mai by Andacura is the perfect choice. The excitement of the city center is only 0.4 km away. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Cmor Hotel Chiang Mai by Andacura, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, private check in/check out, taxi service. The ambiance of Cmor Hotel Chiang Mai by Andacura is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, towels, internet access – wireless (complimentary) are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Cmor Hotel Chiang Mai by Andacura hits the spot in many ways.
6 Moo2, Soi Tarakamanakom, Super-Highway Road, Changpuak District, A.Muang, Huay Kaew, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300