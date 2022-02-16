PHUKET TEST & GO

Chiangkhong Teak Garden Riverfront Onsen - Chiang Rai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Rai
8.5
оценка с
840
Обновление February 16, 2022
Chiangkhong Teak Garden Riverfront Onsen - Image 0
Chiangkhong Teak Garden Riverfront Onsen - Image 1
Chiangkhong Teak Garden Riverfront Onsen - Image 2
Chiangkhong Teak Garden Riverfront Onsen - Image 3
Chiangkhong Teak Garden Riverfront Onsen - Image 4
Chiangkhong Teak Garden Riverfront Onsen - Image 5
+31 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This property with eye-catching architecture is the perfect place to de-stress and unwind in the middle of lush tropical greenery. Situated close to Chiang Rai International Airport, well away from the busy streets of the main beach town, Chiangkhong Teak Garden Riverfront Onsen is a perfect hideaway. Featuring 72 rooms and four suites, all rooms are fitted with teak and burl wood flooring, doors, and window frames overlooking the beautiful surrounding. Take advantage of the bicycle rental facility available on-site and explore the surrounding area in an eco-friendly manner. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Chiangkhong Teak Garden Riverfront Onsen.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Chiangkhong Teak Garden Riverfront Onsen , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Chiangkhong Teak Garden Riverfront Onsen
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

666 Saiklang Road, Moo 8, Wiang, Chiang Khong (Chiang Rai), Thailand, 57140

Популярные фильтры

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU