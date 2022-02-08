Chiang Mai Phucome Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Chiang Mai Phucome offers traditional Thai-style rooms with excellent views of Doi Suthep Mountain and the surroundings. It features an outdoor pool, sauna and massage treatments. Free Wi-Fi is available. Air-conditioned rooms are well-equipped with cable TV, minibar and refrigerator. The en suite bathroom has hot and cold shower. Guests can enjoy traditional Thai massage in the privacy of their room. A billiard table and sauna are available as well. The hotel has a travel desk and provides car rental and currency exchange. International and Northern Thai dishes are available at the Chiang Mai Phucome’s restaurant. There is live music in the evenings. Chiang Mai Phucome is a 10-minute drive from the Chiang Mai Airport and the city centre. A 20-minute car ride takes you to the railway station and bus terminal from the hotel.