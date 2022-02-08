PATTAYA TEST & GO

Centara Pattaya Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.7
оценка с
2199
Обновление February 8, 2022
Centara Pattaya Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Centara Pattaya Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Centara Pattaya Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Centara Pattaya Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Centara Pattaya Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Centara Pattaya Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+28 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Centara Pattaya Hotel, located in Central Pattaya, Pattaya, is a popular choice for travelers. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just away, and it normally takes about 90 minutes to reach the airport. With the city's main attractions such as ParadiseTailor, Pattaya Dragon Shopping Center, Alcazar Cabaret within close reach, visitors to the hotel will just love its location. Simply put, all the services and amenities you have come to expect from Centara Hotels & Resorts are right in the comfort of your own home. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, facilities for disabled guests, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service. Centara Pattaya Hotel is home to 152 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, separate living room, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, spa, pool (kids), to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Centara Pattaya Hotel the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Pattaya.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Centara Pattaya Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Centara Pattaya Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

78/140 Moo 9 Nongprue, Banglamung, Central Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
рейтинг с
1288 отзывы
Из ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
рейтинг с
593 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
рейтинг с
29 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
рейтинг с
4921 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4
рейтинг с
5085 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
рейтинг с
645 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
рейтинг с
15 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
рейтинг с
314 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU