The Centara Grand at Central World Hotel (SHA Certified) is one of Asia Pacific's largest hotels, with over 500 rooms and suites, all fully equipped with modern amenities to ensure the most comfortable stay. The hotel is located within Bangkok's central business district, connected to Central World, Asia Pacific's largest lifestyle living mall with over 500 stores and 50 restaurants. Guests will enjoy the convenience of easy access to both the Siam and Chidlom BTS stations via the skywalk, making it unnecessary to endure the city's chaotic traffic jams. On-site restaurants include Fifty Five, the open air Red Sky on the 55th floor offering dramatic views over Bangkok, as well as Ginger serving Chinese, Japanese and Thai food. There is also The World, a 24-hour international dining experience on the 24th floor. Unwind after a long day with a visit to SPA Cenvaree for a variety of relaxing treatments. A central location, with easy access to the famed shopping areas of the city, Centara Grand at Central World Hotel (SHA Certified) will please even the most discerning of travelers.