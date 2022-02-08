Best Western Plus @20 Sukhumvit - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This haven found in the heart of the Sukhumvit, an area reputed for its trendy cafes, shopping malls, bars, and restaurants, provides guests a comfortable accommodation with pocket friendly prices. From Best Western Plus @20 Sukhumvit, guests can easily reach the Terminal 21 shopping center as well as the Asoke skytrain station, connecting you to all the major areas of Bangkok. Each of the 78 rooms at this 4-star hotel feature superior amenities. The rooms come equipped with a flat screen television, an iPod docking station, a DVD player, and complimentary Wi-Fi Internet access. Furthermore, the property also has safety deposit boxes, concierge, as well as a bar/pub. Maintaining high standards at all levels, Best Western Plus @20 Sukhumvit will definitely make your stay a good one.