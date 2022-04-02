PATTAYA TEST & GO

Bella Villa Prima Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Test & Go Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.9
оценка с
2411
Обновление April 2, 2022
Bella Villa Prima Hotel - Image 0
Bella Villa Prima Hotel - Image 1
Bella Villa Prima Hotel - Image 2
Bella Villa Prima Hotel - Image 3
Bella Villa Prima Hotel - Image 4
Bella Villa Prima Hotel - Image 5
+18 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Well-placed in the nightlife, shopping, beaches area of Pattaya city, Bella Villa Prima Hotel provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. The excitement of the city center is only 1 km away. A well-kempt environment and its proximity to O Tattoo, Avarin Spa, Alcazar Cabaret give to this hotel a special charm. Bella Villa Group is renowned for its quality services and friendly staff, and Bella Villa Prima Hotel lives up to expectations. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park. The ambiance of Bella Villa Prima Hotel is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, massage, games room. Whatever your purpose of visit, Bella Villa Prima Hotel is an excellent choice for your stay in Pattaya.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Bella Villa Prima Hotel , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Bella Villa Prima Hotel
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

138 M.9 Soi 4 , Pattya 2rd, North Pattaya, Chonburi, Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya, Thailand, 20260

Отели-партнеры

Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
рейтинг с
645 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
рейтинг с
5 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
рейтинг с
611 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Baan Souy Resort
8.7
рейтинг с
261 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
рейтинг с
8 отзывы
Из ฿-1

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
рейтинг с
1288 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
рейтинг с
4921 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4
рейтинг с
5085 отзывы
Из ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
рейтинг с
593 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
рейтинг с
29 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Arbour Hotel and Residence
9.2
рейтинг с
62 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya
8.7
рейтинг с
412 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
7.9
рейтинг с
2305 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU