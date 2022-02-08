BANGKOK TEST & GO

Bangna Pride Hotel & Residence - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.9
оценка с
1680
Обновление February 8, 2022
Bangna Pride Hotel & Residence - Image 0
Bangna Pride Hotel & Residence - Image 1
Bangna Pride Hotel & Residence - Image 2
Bangna Pride Hotel & Residence - Image 3
Bangna Pride Hotel & Residence - Image 4
Bangna Pride Hotel & Residence - Image 5
+30 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Making for an excellent business or transit stay, Bangna Pride Hotel & Residence (SHA Plus+) does not disappoint. Within the vicinity, guests will find shopping malls, supermarkets, hospitals, and schools. Those attending expos at the nearby BITEC Bangna will find this property to be an excellent base. And with the Muang Kaew Golf & Country Club just a kilometer away, this is also a good choice for golf enthusiasts. The apartment-style units are spacious and each comes with a fully equipped kitchen. Guests also enjoy complimentary access to the Bangna Sports Club and shuttle transfer to nearby shopping centers and schools. A renowned name in serviced apartments, Bangna Pride Hotel & Residence (SHA Plus+) exceeds expectations.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Bangna Pride Hotel & Residence , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Bangna Pride Hotel & Residence
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

2/4-5 Moo 14 Bangna-Trad Rd., KM.6.5, Bangkeaw, Samutprakarn (Back of Bangna Tower Building), Bang Na, Bangkok, Thailand, 10540

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

56 Hotel
9.3
рейтинг с
187 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Grand Lord Boutique Hotel
7.4
рейтинг с
211 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Gate43 airport hotel
8.5
рейтинг с
316 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2
рейтинг с
1250 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
рейтинг с
3757 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
рейтинг с
130 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
рейтинг с
14 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
рейтинг с
668 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU