BANGKOK TEST & GO

Bangkok Bed and Bike - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.8
оценка с
147
Обновление February 23, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Bangkok Bed and Bike is located in the Khaosan area of Bangkok. Only 1 km from the city center, the hotel's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Bangkok Bed and Bike, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, ticket service, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas can be enjoyed at the hotel. The ambiance of Bangkok Bed and Bike is reflected in every guestroom. carpeting, clothes rack, linens, locker, mirror are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as billiards, games room to make your stay truly unforgettable. Whatever your purpose of visit, Bangkok Bed and Bike is an excellent choice for your stay in Bangkok.

Если бы вы были гостем в Bangkok Bed and Bike , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
Адрес / Карта

19/6 Sikak Phrayasi, Charoenkrung Road, Wangburaphaphirom, Phranakorn, Khaosan, Bangkok, Thailand, 10200

