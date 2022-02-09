Baannilrath - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Well-positioned in Hua Hin City Center, Baannilrath is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Hua Hin / Cha-am. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. A well-kempt environment and its proximity to Designer, Western Tours, Pone Kingpetch Monument give to this hotel a special charm. Baannilrath offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, laundromat. Baannilrath is home to 35 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, non smoking rooms, air conditioning, wake-up service, desk. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including fitness center, golf course (on site), golf course (within 3 km), outdoor pool, solarium. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Hua Hin / Cha-am, make Baannilrath your home away from home.