BANGKOK TEST & GO

Baan Wanglang Riverside - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.2
оценка с
989
Обновление February 9, 2022
Baan Wanglang Riverside - Image 0
Baan Wanglang Riverside - Image 1
Baan Wanglang Riverside - Image 2
Baan Wanglang Riverside - Image 3
Baan Wanglang Riverside - Image 4
Baan Wanglang Riverside - Image 5
+6 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Baan Wanglang Riverside, located in Bangkok Riverside, Bangkok, is a popular choice for travelers. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. Also within easy reach are Wang Lang (Siriraj) Pier, Maharaj Pier, Venich Vanish Restaurant. Baan Wanglang Riverside offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your purpose of visit, Baan Wanglang Riverside is an excellent choice for your stay in Bangkok.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Baan Wanglang Riverside , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Baan Wanglang Riverside
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

342 Soi Wat Rakang, Prannok Rd., Siriraj, Bangkoknoi, Bangkok Riverside, Bangkok, Thailand, 10700

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

New Siam Palace Ville
8.1
рейтинг с
1324 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Trang Hotel Bangkok
7.4
рейтинг с
1352 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Sathon
8.2
рейтинг с
778 отзывы
Из ฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
рейтинг с
1763 отзывы
Из ฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
рейтинг с
609 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
рейтинг с
2226 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8
рейтинг с
2062 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok
9.3
рейтинг с
19 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU