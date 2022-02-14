BANGKOK TEST & GO

Baan Thai Boutique Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8
оценка с
194
Обновление February 14, 2022
Baan Thai Boutique Hotel - Image 0
Baan Thai Boutique Hotel - Image 1
Baan Thai Boutique Hotel - Image 2
Baan Thai Boutique Hotel - Image 3
Baan Thai Boutique Hotel - Image 4
Baan Thai Boutique Hotel - Image 5
+22 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-positioned in Bang Kapi, Bann Thai Boutique is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Bangkok. The city center is merely 5 km away and the airport can be reached within 35 minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Bann Thai Boutique is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as fitness center, spa, massage, garden to make your stay truly unforgettable. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Bangkok, make Bann Thai Boutique your home away from home.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Baan Thai Boutique Hotel , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Baan Thai Boutique Hotel
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

361/1-2 Ramkhamhaeng Road, (Between Ramkhamhaeng Soi 47-49) Huamak, Bang Kapi, Bangkok, Thailand, 10240

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
8.6
рейтинг с
75 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok
7.9
рейтинг с
2454 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
рейтинг с
668 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2
рейтинг с
1250 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Aspira One Sutthisan
8.7
рейтинг с
487 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
рейтинг с
14 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
рейтинг с
669 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
рейтинг с
130 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU