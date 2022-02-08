KRABI TEST & GO

Baan Puteri Lanta (SHA Extra Plus) - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.4
оценка с
153
Обновление February 8, 2022
Baan Puteri Lanta (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Baan Puteri Lanta (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Baan Puteri Lanta (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Baan Puteri Lanta (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Baan Puteri Lanta (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Baan Puteri Lanta (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+15 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Koh Lanta, Baan Puteri Lanta (SHA Extra Plus) is the perfect choice. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. Also within easy reach are Scubafish Dive Center, Kantiang Bay, and Liquid Lense Academy. Baan Puteri Lanta (SHA Extra Plus) offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like a car park, bicycle rentals, tours, family room, and room service. All guestrooms feature a variety of comforts such as Internet access, a refrigerator, complimentary bottled water, desk, and satellite/cable TV to please even the most discerning guest. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include a garden, are designed for escape and relaxation among the beautiful scenery of Kantiang Bay. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Koh Lanta, make Baan Puteri Lanta (SHA Extra Plus) your home away from home.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Baan Puteri Lanta (SHA Extra Plus) , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Baan Puteri Lanta (SHA Extra Plus)
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

114 Moo 5 Kantiang Beach, Ba Kan Tiang Bay, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

Отели-партнеры

Деревня на острове Саи-Пхи-Пхи
8.7
рейтинг с
3402 отзывы
Из ฿-1

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Деревня Отпусков Пхра Нанг Ланта
8.2
рейтинг с
330 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Sea Sand Sun Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
7.5
рейтинг с
92 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Lanta Pearl Beach Resort
8.4
рейтинг с
321 отзывы
Из ฿-1
TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified)
8.7
рейтинг с
1120 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Phi Phi Harbour View
8.5
рейтинг с
414 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Пхи Пхи Холидей Резорт
8.4
рейтинг с
1621 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Rayavadee
9.3
рейтинг с
1023 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Даймонд Кейв Резорт и Спа
6.7
рейтинг с
553 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU