Baan Krating Phuket Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.8
оценка с
306
Обновление February 9, 2022
Baan Krating Phuket Resort - Image 0
Baan Krating Phuket Resort - Image 1
Baan Krating Phuket Resort - Image 2
Baan Krating Phuket Resort - Image 3
Baan Krating Phuket Resort - Image 4
Baan Krating Phuket Resort - Image 5
This 3-star property is located in southern Phuket in Thailand. Baan Krating Phuket Resort boasts a private beachfront next to dense, surrounding forestry. The entire property is secluded in a peaceful area of the island, making it ideal for a romantic getaway or a family vacation. The resort offers the best in home living with unmistakable Thai charm to ensure you have a relaxing stay. The resort features an all-day dining restaurant serving both Thai and Western dishes. There is also a sea bar at the private beach as well as a recreational building featuring a pool and satellite TV. Internet access is available. To reserve a room, please submit your preferred travel dates and fill out our secure online booking form.

11/3 Moo1, Wiset Road, Ao Sane Beach, Tumbol Rawai , Naiharn, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

