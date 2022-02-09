PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Awana Villa Resort Yaonoi - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
9.1
оценка с
29
Обновление February 9, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Awana Villa Resort Yaonoi in Ko Yao Noi provides adults-only accommodation with an outdoor swimming pool, a bar and a garden. An indoor swimming pool and a car rental service are available for guests. Free private parking is available and the resort also features bike hire for guests who want to explore the surrounding area. The rooms at the resort are fitted with a seating area, a flat-screen TV with satellite channels and a private bathroom with a hairdryer and a shower. Awana Villa Resort Yaonoi provides some rooms with pool views, and rooms have a patio. All rooms will provide guests with a fridge. The accommodation offers a à la carte or American breakfast. Awana Villa Resort Yaonoi offers a terrace. Guests at the resort will be able to enjoy activities in and around Ko Yao Noi, like cycling. Patong Beach is 40 km from Awana Villa Resort Yaonoi, while Phi Phi Don is 46 km from the property. The nearest airport is Phuket International Airport, 23 km from the accommodation.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Awana Villa Resort Yaonoi , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Awana Villa Resort Yaonoi
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

69/9 Moo 6 T. kohyaonoi A.kohyao Phang Nga, Koh Yao Noi, Phuket, Thailand, 82160

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Отель Cape Kudu
9.1
рейтинг с
467 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Koh Yao Yai Village
8.6
рейтинг с
850 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Santhiya Koh Yao Yai Resort and Spa
8.9
рейтинг с
3391 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Сантия Пхукет Натай Резорт и Спа
9.3
рейтинг с
36 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Baba Beach Club Natai Luxury Pool Villa Hotel by Шри Панва
9.1
рейтинг с
113 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Kalima Resort and Villas Као Лак
9
рейтинг с
577 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Каолак Мерлин Резорт
8.3
рейтинг с
105 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Khaolak Wanaburee Resort
8.5
рейтинг с
114 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU