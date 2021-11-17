PHUKET TEST & GO

Avista Grande Phuket Karon Mgallery - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
Обновление February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Запросы на бронирование предоставляют вам прямой контакт с Avista Grande Phuket Karon Mgallery в приоритетном порядке, и Avista Grande Phuket Karon Mgallery будет получать оплату напрямую от вас.

Побег в роскошный анклав зеленых насаждений и идеальное место для уединения с самыми просторными комнатами площадью 55 кв.м в районе Карон, лучшим стейк-хаусом на Пхукете и захватывающим живописным видом на пляж Карон из нашего бара на крыше.

Наш 5-звездочный курортный бутик-отель на Кароне приглашает вас на незабываемые моменты в роскошной обстановке с номерами с видом на море и изысканным рестораном.

Вечное путешествие по богатому наследию Пхукета ждет вас в Avista Grande Phuket Karon, MGallery by Sofitel. Курорт находится всего в 2 минутах ходьбы от пляжа Карон, самого большого на острове, в спокойной и безмятежной атмосфере.

Все услуги и удобства, которые вы ожидаете от отелей Accor, находятся в комфорте вашего собственного дома. Для удобства каждого гостя доступны бесплатный Wi-Fi во всех номерах, круглосуточное обслуживание номеров, круглосуточная охрана, ежедневная уборка, аренда портативного Wi-Fi.

Удобства / Особенности

  • Return Airport transfers (min. 7 nights)
  • Kata RT-PCR test centre transfers
  • Бассейн произвольной формы
  • 50 м от пляжа Карон
  • Largest rooms with balcony
  • Бутик и живописный отель
🇩🇪Marco Hauptmeier

Проверено на 17/11/2021
Прибыл 04/11/2021
4.1 Deluxe Sea View Room with Airport Transfers
Положительные     
  • nice and chilling pool area, good cockatils, relaxing atmosphere, friendly stafff during breakfast,
Отрицательные
  • dinner quite expensive, cocktails at poool bar too

overall good tay, I felt comfortable and had a good time. I used the pool area quite a lot, gym was open and well equipped

🇳🇱DOMINICUS ADRIANUS CORNELIS van drunen

Проверено на 19/10/2021
Прибыл 11/10/2021
4.1 Deluxe Sea View Room with Airport Transfers
Положительные     
  • Staff attitude and willlingness to help
  • Pictures on internet are exactly the same as in reallity
  • Very nice and clean room
  • Excellent breakfast
  • Cleaningness of whole hotel
  • Speaking all very good English
  • Location
  • Clean swimmingpool, towels, service all top
Отрицательные
  • Fitness room a little small
  • The loud piano music at breakfast
  • Food and drinks at room is quite expensive and so/so quality

This is a perfect hotel, not too small, not too big but most of all extremely professional and friendly staf. I wil come back, sure !!

🇩🇪Hartmut Werner Galenski

Проверено на 28/09/2021
Прибыл 18/09/2021
5.0 Deluxe Sea View Room with Airport Transfers
Положительные     
  • Sehr freundliches, hilfsbereites und zuvorkommendes Person.
  • Gutes Frühstück.
  • Sehr gute Zimmer.
  • Gute Location
Отрицательные
  • Keine

Ich habe einen sehr guten Aufenthalt im Avista Grande Phuket Karon. Das Personal ist sehr hilfsbereit und freundlich. Die Zimmer sind außergewöhnlich sauber und man kann erkennen, dass kein Wartungsstau vorhanden ist. Es werden alle defekten Dinge sofort repariert. Alles in allem fühle ich mich sehr wohl in diesem Hotel.

🇫🇷Alain Mercier

Проверено на 07/09/2021
Прибыл 30/08/2021
4.7 Deluxe Room with Sea View & Airport Transfers

Hotel is great. Big and confortable room, nice fitness, huge pool and amazing breakfast. But outside the hotel, Karon looks like a ghost town, almost all shops and restaurant are still closed. Renting a motorbike is a must, but that's easy to find at walking distance from hotel, and very cheap (150 bahts per day for a Filano)

🇺🇸Michael mangnanti

Проверено на 01/08/2021
Прибыл 24/08/2021
4.8 Deluxe Room with Sea View & Airport Transfers
Положительные     
  • Персонал фантастический

Мне очень нравится, остановлюсь здесь снова и расскажу всем своим друзьям. Сервис и дружелюбный персонал сделают ваш отдых незабываемым.

38 Soi Luang Phor Chuan Soi 1, Karon District, Amphur Muang, Karon, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

