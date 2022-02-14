KRABI TEST & GO

Asura resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
9.2
оценка с
185
Обновление February 14, 2022
Asura resort - Image 0
Asura resort - Image 1
Asura resort - Image 2
Asura resort - Image 3
Asura resort - Image 4
Asura resort - Image 5
+39 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in the Klong Dao Beach area, Asura resort is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Koh Lanta. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Asura resort is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, family room, bar, beach. The ambiance of Asura resort is reflected in every guestroom. closet, towels, complimentary instant coffee, internet access – wireless, air conditioning are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Asura resort is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort, and convenience in Koh Lanta.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Asura resort , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Asura resort
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

777 m.3 Saladan, Klong Dao Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

Отели-партнеры

Деревня на острове Саи-Пхи-Пхи
8.7
рейтинг с
3402 отзывы
Из ฿-1

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified)
8.7
рейтинг с
1120 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Lanta Pearl Beach Resort
8.4
рейтинг с
321 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Sea Sand Sun Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
7.5
рейтинг с
92 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Деревня Отпусков Пхра Нанг Ланта
8.2
рейтинг с
330 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Phi Phi Harbour View
8.5
рейтинг с
414 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Пхи Пхи Холидей Резорт
8.4
рейтинг с
1621 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Rayavadee
9.3
рейтинг с
1023 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Даймонд Кейв Резорт и Спа
6.7
рейтинг с
553 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU