CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Aruntara Riverside Boutique Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.6
оценка с
880
Обновление March 15, 2022
Aruntara Riverside Boutique Hotel - Image 0
Aruntara Riverside Boutique Hotel - Image 1
Aruntara Riverside Boutique Hotel - Image 2
Aruntara Riverside Boutique Hotel - Image 3
Aruntara Riverside Boutique Hotel - Image 4
Aruntara Riverside Boutique Hotel - Image 5
+39 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Set over the Mae Ping River, this 28-roomed boutique hotel offers the perfect escape into natural beauty and chic design. Situated in Chiang Mai’s old town, guests are in close proximity to the famous night bazaar and just 5 km from the airport. Each room's décor is inspired by the four elements of early Buddhism, honed by a combination of colonial and traditional Thai architecture. At The Tara restaurant, visitors can enlighten their taste buds with both Western and Thai cuisine complimented by an extensive drinks list. After an exhausting day exploring Chiang Mai, be sure to soak up some of the sensory pleasures at Four Elements Spa or perhaps indulge in some yoga and meditation. If you’re looking for a special and unique experience, look no further than Aruntara Riverside Boutique Hotel (SHA Plus+).

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Aruntara Riverside Boutique Hotel , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Aruntara Riverside Boutique Hotel
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

351/1 Charoen Prathet Road, T. Changklan, A. Maung, Chang Khlan, Chiang Mai, Thailand

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Amata Lanna Village Hotel
8.8
рейтинг с
20 отзывы
Из ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
рейтинг с
371 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
рейтинг с
735 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Nidhra Lanna Hotel
9
рейтинг с
381 отзывы
Из ฿-1
The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel
9
рейтинг с
65 отзывы
Из ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
рейтинг с
7 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
рейтинг с
15 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
рейтинг с
62 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU