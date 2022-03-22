KRABI TEST & GO

Apple A Day Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.5
оценка с
1519
Обновление March 22, 2022
Apple A Day Resort - Image 0
Apple A Day Resort - Image 1
Apple A Day Resort - Image 2
Apple A Day Resort - Image 3
Apple A Day Resort - Image 4
Apple A Day Resort - Image 5
+41 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in the heart of Ao Nang, Apple A Day Resort is an ideal spot from which to discover Krabi. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Apple A Day Resort offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. Step into one of 75 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink, mirror which can be found in some rooms. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the boats, canoe, fitness center, hot spring bath, golf course (within 3 km). Whatever your purpose of visit, Apple A Day Resort is an excellent choice for your stay in Krabi.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Apple A Day Resort , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Apple A Day Resort
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

234 Moo 3, Ao Nang Soi 8, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81180

Отели-партнеры

Деревня на острове Саи-Пхи-Пхи
8.7
рейтинг с
3402 отзывы
Из ฿-1

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Ананта Бурин Резорт
8.2
рейтинг с
1479 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Маленький курорт
8.1
рейтинг с
900 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Краби Ла Плайя Резорт
8
рейтинг с
1021 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Тайская деревня Чада
7.9
рейтинг с
691 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Краби Аквамарин Резорт
7.9
рейтинг с
755 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Vacation Village Phra Nang Inn
7.9
рейтинг с
2864 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Peace Laguna Resort 3 звезд
8.1
рейтинг с
3503 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Краби Ча Да Резорт
7.5
рейтинг с
634 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU