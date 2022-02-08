Aonang Phu Pi Maan Resort and Spa - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Aonang Phu Pi Maan Resort and Spa provides an ideal place of stay in Krabi. Located just over a kilometer from the Andaman Sea, the walk to the beach is lined with a plethora of restaurants and shops. Featuring a range of guestrooms and villas, the rooms are spacious and tastefully appointed. All accommodations at Ao Nang are enhanced with richly polished wooden floors, a huge covered terrace for outdoor relaxation, and a fully equipped kitchenette allowing families or those with children to conveniently cook up an appetizing meal. Besides its cozy accommodation, the facilities are equally impressive. There’s a spa, fitness room, sauna, library, a restaurant, shops, a tour desk, business center, and laundry service - all to be found on-site. Whatever the reason for your stay, Aonang Phu Pi Maan Resort and Spa will make it a good one.