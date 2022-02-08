Aonang Fiore Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Aonang Fiore ResortWake up to the wonder of Krabi with a stay at Aonang Fiore Resort, located only minutes from the heart of the city. Jump into the ocean, or just watch it with a cocktail. Just 1.9 km from Ao Nang Beach, you can enjoy some beach time with a stay at Aonang Fiore Resort.Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable by providing the best in services and amenities. Post your pictures and answer your emails whenever you want, with the resort's free Wi-Fi internet access. Pre-plan your rides to and from the airport with the resort's easy to book transportation services. The resort provides taxi, car hire and shuttle services to help you get to where you want to go in Krabi.Parking is available and free, provided by the resort for guests with their own transportation. The helpful staff at the front desk can assist you with services including concierge service. If you want seats to city's best entertainment, you can get help through the resort's ticket service and tours. The resort's on-site laundry service helps you keep your favorite travel outfits clean so you can pack less.In-room conveniences include room service and daily housekeeping, so you can relax and enjoy your stay. Smoking is restricted to the designated smoking areas.Guestrooms are designed to provide an optimal level of comfort with welcoming decor and essential amenities. The resort provides linen service and air conditioning for the benefit of all guests. Some rooms at Aonang Fiore Resort include special design features like a balcony or terrace. Selected rooms have television and cable TV to keep guests entertained.The resort also provides guests with a refrigerator, bottled water, a coffee or tea maker, instant coffee, instant tea and mini bar. Knowing that bathroom amenities play an important role in increasing guests' satisfaction, the resort provides a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels in selected rooms.Dining and things to doStart your vacation days in the best possible way. Begin every morning of your stay with an in-house breakfast. Wake up bright and energetic in the mornings with a cup of good coffee offered at the cafe right at the resort. Never let hunger affect your travel plans! Restaurants on-site provide convenient and tasty dining options. If you're picky about eating, don't worry! Aonang Fiore Resort (SHA Extra Plus) has a selection of cuisine types including halal options.Guests of Aonang Fiore Resort (SHA Extra Plus) can even have groceries delivered to their room for cooking, using the resort's special service.Resort's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Pamper and indulge yourself with a visit to the massage, spa and sauna. The many offerings at Aonang Fiore Resort (SHA Extra Plus) ensures you'll have plenty to do during your stay. No vacation is complete without a refreshing jump into the pool. Hot days can be cool fun with water activities like the snorkeling.You won't need anything for water activity fun other than your own enthusiasm, with aquatic activity conveniences like canoes made available at Aonang Fiore Resort (SHA Extra Plus).Around the propertyTake some time to explore Krabi. Whatever you may be looking to buy on your trip to Krabi, chances are you'll find it at Ao Nang Night Market located 1.9 km away. Your exploration of the surroundings of Aonang Fiore Resort (SHA Extra Plus) begins with a visit to Bull Muay Thai Krabi Thailand only 840 m away.Reasons to stay hereRooms here are cheaper than 99% of accommodations in the city.Past guests rate facilities here higher than 91% of the city's accommodation.This resort stands above the rest with a cleanliness score that beats 87% of accommodations in the city.