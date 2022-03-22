PHUKET TEST & GO

Amber Residence - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.7
оценка с
290
Обновление March 22, 2022
Amber Residence - Image 0
Amber Residence - Image 1
Amber Residence - Image 2
Amber Residence - Image 3
Amber Residence - Image 4
Amber Residence - Image 5
+3 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This small hotel in the heart of Phuket provides a blend of Thai style decor and modern amenities. From here, you are just 100 meters to the beach where you have numerous options for water sports on offer. You can also easily book a dive or a snorkeling trip to one of the nearby islands. And with tour assistance available at the hotel, you are sure to be getting the best available information. Amber Residence is not only competitively priced, but also offers excellent facilities and a location that lets you make the best out of your stay on the island.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Amber Residence , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Amber Residence
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

195 Phrabaramee Road, Kathu, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150 Tel.076-346265

Отели-партнеры

Отель Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
рейтинг с
2576 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Даблтри Хилтон Пхукет Бантай Резорт
8.5
рейтинг с
131 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Ashlee Hub Патонг
7.8
рейтинг с
1287 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach
8.4
рейтинг с
886 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
рейтинг с
1 отзывы
Из ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
рейтинг с
2617 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort 4 звезд
8.5
рейтинг с
1522 отзывы
Из ฿-1

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Патонг Парагон Резорт & Спа
7.8
рейтинг с
917 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Даймонд Клифф Резорт и Спа
8.5
рейтинг с
1915 отзывы
Из ฿-1
ETK Patong
7.6
рейтинг с
89 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Австрийский сад - деревня Тай Пан
8.7
рейтинг с
29 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Patong Sunset Villa Пхукет
9.1
рейтинг с
32 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Патонг Лодж Отель
7
рейтинг с
403 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Andaman Beach Suites
7.8
рейтинг с
818 отзывы
Из ฿-1
BYD Lofts Boutique Hotel and Serviced Apartment
8.8
рейтинг с
421 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU