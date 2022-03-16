BANGKOK TEST & GO

Amanah Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
9
оценка с
57
Обновление March 16, 2022
Amanah Bangkok - Image 0
Amanah Bangkok - Image 1
Amanah Bangkok - Image 2
Amanah Bangkok - Image 3
Amanah Bangkok - Image 4
Amanah Bangkok - Image 5
+14 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Amanah BangkokWake up to the wonder of Bangkok with a stay at Amanah Bangkok, located only minutes from the heart of the city.The range of services provided by Amanah Bangkok ensures all travelers get the most out of their stay. Post your pictures and answer your emails whenever you want, with the hotel's free Wi-Fi internet access. Parking is available and free, provided by the hotel for guests with their own transportation. The helpful staff at the front desk can assist you with services including luggage storage.The hotel's on-site dry cleaning service and laundry service help you keep your favorite travel outfits clean so you can pack less. In-room conveniences include daily housekeeping, so you can relax and enjoy your stay. Smoking is restricted to the designated smoking areas.Guestrooms at Amanah Bangkok are fitted with all the amenities travelers need. The hotel provides air conditioning for the benefit of all guests. Selected rooms have television and cable TV to keep guests entertained. The hotel also provides guests with a refrigerator, bottled water, instant coffee and instant tea.Knowing that bathroom amenities play an important role in increasing guests' satisfaction, the hotel provides a hair dryer, toiletries and towels in selected rooms.Dining and things to doApart from amenities and services, Amanah Bangkok goes the extra mile to make sure all guests make the most of their time. The hotel's on-site pool invites you every day for a cooling dip or a few refreshing laps. For those who hate to miss a workout, a trip to the hotel's fitness facility will keep you fresh and healthy.Reasons to stay hereThis hotel scores higher than 98% of the city's accommodations on value for moneyPast guests rate facilities here higher than 97% of the city's accommodation.This hotel stands above the rest with a cleanliness score that beats 98% of accommodations in the city.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Amanah Bangkok , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Amanah Bangkok
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

262 Soi Somdet Phra Chao Tak Sin 4, Thonburi, Bangkok, Thailand, 10600

Отели-партнеры

Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
рейтинг с
2090 отзывы
Из ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
рейтинг с
6947 отзывы
Из ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
рейтинг с
2458 отзывы
Из ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
рейтинг с
1085 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
рейтинг с
3757 отзывы
Из ฿-1

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Grand Tower Inn Sathon
8.2
рейтинг с
778 отзывы
Из ฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
рейтинг с
1763 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok
8.8
рейтинг с
12884 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
рейтинг с
2226 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok
9.3
рейтинг с
19 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Shanghai Mansion Bangkok
8.5
рейтинг с
3583 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Tongtara Riverview Hotel
8
рейтинг с
3580 отзывы
Из ฿-1
W22 by Burasari
8.7
рейтинг с
601 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU