Aloha Resort - Samui Sandbox Hotel

7.4
оценка с
265
Обновление February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Lamai Beach has a reputation as being quieter and less crowded than nearby Chaweng, so if you like to be left alone, consider this hotel. With a beach location on the south side of Koh Samui, the Aloha Resort offers plenty of opportunities for ocean outings, and Chaweng is just a short cab ride away if you want to brave the crowds. The Aloha Resort also has a spacious pool for those who dislike saltwater or prefer not to get sand between their toes. The rates at this establishment are aimed at the budget conscious, giving them a little extra cash for outings or trips to the spa. Aloha Resort can be easily booked with our secure online booking form. Simply enter your dates and click to proceed.

Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Aloha Resort , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
Адрес / Карта

128 Moo 3, Lamai Beach, T.Maret, Koh Samui, Suratthani, Lamai, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84310

