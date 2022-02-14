CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

ALEXA Nimman Hostel (SHA Extra Plus) - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9.1
оценка с
901
Обновление February 14, 2022
ALEXA Nimman Hostel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
ALEXA Nimman Hostel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
ALEXA Nimman Hostel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
ALEXA Nimman Hostel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
ALEXA Nimman Hostel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
ALEXA Nimman Hostel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+15 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, ALEXA Hostel is ideally situated in Nimmanhemin, one of the city's most popular locales. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. ALEXA Hostel offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Chiang Mai. The property offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, laundromat, postal service. All guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many even provide flat screen television, clothes rack, free welcome drink, linens, locker to please the most discerning guest. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Chiang Mai, ALEXA Hostel is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в ALEXA Nimman Hostel (SHA Extra Plus) , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ ALEXA Nimman Hostel (SHA Extra Plus)
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

2/8 Soi 3 Nimmanhaemin Road, Suthep, Muang, Nimmanhemin, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
рейтинг с
15 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
рейтинг с
735 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
рейтинг с
62 отзывы
Из ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
рейтинг с
371 отзывы
Из ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
рейтинг с
7 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
рейтинг с
1184 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Horizon Village & Resort
8.2
рейтинг с
1034 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU