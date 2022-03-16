BANGKOK TEST & GO

Airport one station hometel suvarnabhumi - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
9
оценка с
4
March 16, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Airport one station hometel suvarnabhumiTake everything available in Bangkok with a comfort stay at Airport one station hometel suvarnabhumi.Have a hassle-free trip while enjoying the services and amenities offered by Airport one station hometel suvarnabhumi. Never be out of touch with your contacts, with free Wi-Fi offered throughout your stay. Taxi services provided by the hotel make exploring Bangkok even more convenient. If you plan to arrive by car, you'll appreciate the hotel's available parking, right on-site.Please be advised that smoking is not allowed in the hotel to allow cleaner air for all guests. Smoking is limited to designated areas only, for the health and well-being of all guests and staff.Equipped with handy amenities, guestrooms at Airport one station hometel suvarnabhumi guarantee a comfortable stay for all travelers. Some rooms at Airport one station hometel suvarnabhumi are equipped with air conditioning for your convenience. Some rooms at Airport one station hometel suvarnabhumi even come with extra design features such as a balcony or terrace. The hotel also offers bottled water in the rooms for when you feel like needed.It's good to know that a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels are provided in guest bathrooms.Dining and things to doNothing starts a morning better than a delicious free breakfast, which you'll always enjoy at Airport one station hometel suvarnabhumi.Reasons to stay hereThis hotel is a top choice, ranking higher than 99% of all other accommodations in Bangkok.Rooms don't get much cheaper than here, being less than 99% of the city's accommodation.This hotel beats 99% of accommodations in the city on value for money.

Если бы вы были гостем в Airport one station hometel suvarnabhumi , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
Адрес / Карта

1 rom klao 27, Lat krabang , Lat krabang ,bangkok, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10540

