PHUKET TEST & GO

Airport Beach Hotel Phuket - SHA Plus - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.1
оценка с
71
Обновление February 9, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated within walking distance of Nai Yang Beach and a short drive from Phuket International Airport is the Airport Beach Hotel Phuket - SHA Plus. Located by Sirinat National Park, the property is surrounded by lush greenery. All well-furnished rooms feature private balconies and air conditioning. They come with a satellite-TV, a safety deposit box and an en suite bathroom with a bathtub. Scheduled pick-up services from the airport are also provided, free of charge. The on-site restaurant serves varieties of Thai and international dishes. Room service is also available. Facilities available at the property include an outdoor pool, meeting room facilities and a fitness room.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Airport Beach Hotel Phuket - SHA Plus , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Airport Beach Hotel Phuket - SHA Plus
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

80/15 Moo.1 T.Sakoo, Naiyang, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

Отели-партнеры

SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
рейтинг с
2617 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
рейтинг с
1 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach
8.4
рейтинг с
886 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
рейтинг с
2576 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Даблтри Хилтон Пхукет Бантай Резорт
8.5
рейтинг с
131 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Ashlee Hub Патонг
7.8
рейтинг с
1287 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort 4 звезд
8.5
рейтинг с
1522 отзывы
Из ฿-1

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Dewa Phuket (Пляжный курорт, виллы и люксы)
8.5
рейтинг с
2441 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Найянг Парк Резорт
9.1
рейтинг с
11 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Шифер
8.8
рейтинг с
1689 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Пенсири Хаус
8.3
рейтинг с
604 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Поэтому отели Пхукета
8.5
рейтинг с
431 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Пхукет Аэропорт Отель
8.4
рейтинг с
556 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Дух курорта Найянг Бич
7.7
рейтинг с
413 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU