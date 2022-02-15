PATTAYA TEST & GO

7 Days Premium Hotel Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.5
оценка с
358
Обновление February 15, 2022
7 Days Premium Hotel Pattaya - Image 0
7 Days Premium Hotel Pattaya - Image 1
7 Days Premium Hotel Pattaya - Image 2
7 Days Premium Hotel Pattaya - Image 3
7 Days Premium Hotel Pattaya - Image 4
7 Days Premium Hotel Pattaya - Image 5
+5 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Offering quality accommodations in the beaches, shopping, restaurants district of Pattaya, C.K. Pattaya Hotel is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Pattaya property. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy gift/souvenir shop, ATM/cash machine on site, 24-hour check-in, car park charges applied. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Pattaya, C.K. Pattaya Hotel is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в 7 Days Premium Hotel Pattaya , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ 7 Days Premium Hotel Pattaya
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

115//15-16, Pattaya Sai 2 Road, South Pattaya, Pattaya City, Bang Lamung, Chonburi, Walking Street, Pattaya, Thailand, 20260

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

The Sun Xclusive Hotel
7.1
рейтинг с
856 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
рейтинг с
314 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7
рейтинг с
463 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Baan Souy Resort
8.7
рейтинг с
261 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
рейтинг с
15 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
рейтинг с
29 отзывы
Из ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
рейтинг с
593 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
рейтинг с
8 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU