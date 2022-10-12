Помните, что вы должны соответствовать всем дополнительные требования для входа в covid , в том числе подать заявку на Таиландский проездной для въезда в Таиланд.
Featuring a bar and views of city, Spark Hotel - MRT Queen Sirikit - SHA Extra Plus Certified is set in Bangkok, 1.7 km from Emporium Shopping Mall. Among the facilities at this property are a 24-hour front desk and room service, along with free WiFi throughout the property. The property is 4.4 km from Amarin Plaza and 4.6 km from Gaysorn Village Shopping Mall. The hotel will provide guests with air-conditioned rooms with a desk, a kettle, a fridge, a minibar, a safety deposit box, a flat-screen TV and a private bathroom with a bidet. Spark Hotel - MRT Queen Sirikit - SHA Extra Plus Certified offers certain units that feature a balcony, and all rooms have a coffee machine. At the accommodation all rooms come with bed linen and towels. Spark Hotel - MRT Queen Sirikit - SHA Extra Plus Certified offers a Full English/Irish or American breakfast. Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre is 500 metres from the hotel, while Central Embassy is 4 km away. The nearest airport is Don Mueang International Airport, 27 km from Spark Hotel - MRT Queen Sirikit - SHA Extra Plus Certified.