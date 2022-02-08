Free upgrade to 1 bed suite

Good wifi

Good selection of hot drinks with kettle

Very quick 1/2 hour to get over test on way to hotel.

Results back next morning but call at 10.45 pm.

Quiet hotel

Very organised at reception.

1st meal delivered about an hour after arrival

Good choice for all 3 meals

Helpful staff

Food was a little cool but microwave provided.

2nd meal wasn't what I ordered ,expecting indian with Nan bread

Should have ordered different eggs for breakfast.

I had to ask for a copy of my results in the morning.

No clear signs of where to check out in the morning

Overall my stay at the Radisson suites was good, I'd been readding all sorts of nightmares on Facebook. It was a little disorganised at the airport, when I came out of customs it wasn't very clear where to go for my ride, once sorted it was prompt travel.to a local hospital where the pcr test was done in the mini van after checking details and then to.the hotel. As soon as I exited the van I was quickly checked in and asked to add them to my whatsapp account by QR code and then my meals quickly selected and then shown to my room, I seem to remember I only paid 5099 baht for a superior room.but I ended up.with a 1 bed suite 😊. Good aircon in the room with free water, mixture.of hot drinks, fridge and microwave(came in handy the meals were a little cool on delivery) .1st meal.arrived in less than an hour with a ring at the door bell, 2nd was about 2 hours later at 6pm. I was asleep.when the phone went with my.test results about 10.45pm😖. Breakfast arrived at about 8am and I think they were scrambled but not very tasty( knew I should have brought the HP) I sent a message to.reception asking for my results confirmation and received that about 1 hour later. I came down to check out and I don't know if it was me or not but I didn't see a sign for reception and stumbled on it. But once checked they quickly assisted me to get a taxi to my next hotel.