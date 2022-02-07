Very nice, polite service

Fast PCR test turnaround time

Wifi

Small balcony

Spacious room

Walking distance to Seacon Square

Car transportation from airport took the long way to the hotel

As the review title says, I'd do 7 nights quarantine here if I had to. Thankfully though it was one night. Every staff at the hotel I interacted with was very polite and helpful, from the front desk to the porter guys. The pick up at the airport can be a little chaotic, but that's not the hotel's fault, airport staff are managing that. I had the PCR test within an hour and a half after checking in, and the result back after 6 hours. There was already food waiting for me in the room. Three meals per 24 hours were delivered promptly.

The wifi was good and the small balcony is great for a breath of fresh air.

The room itself is nice and spacious with quality mattresses and a nice bathroom. No proper table to eat though, just a desk.

The food, as others have noted, might not be to everyone's taste and might not be enough for some people. But if you know you're going to be stuck in a hotel room for 20-24 hours, you have to come prepared with some snacks from home.

The location is great, if you know, and care about, the area. It's next to a 7-11 and about a 20-min. walk from Seacon Square, one of the biggest malls in BangNa-Pravet.

The only slight negative is that the driver from the airport took the long way, for some reason, to the hotel. After a 30-hour flight, taking a 45-50 minute ride to a place that is supposed to be near the airport is not pleasant.