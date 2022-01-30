Balcony,good tv channel incl sport and netflix

Front desk and restaurant lack of communication.

The Centre Pointe have their own nurse and the arrival PCR was done 3 hours after we checked in.It was not back until 10 am the next day.I had recovered from Omnicron December 17th in the UK and had brought my NHS Covid Recovered cert with me,complying with item 3 of the Thailand Pass requirements for entry. Although my pre departure test was negative,the arrival PCR was in conclusive.I had to stay another 3 extra days,along with my husband,in the room,Eventually on the morning of day 4 ,I was given a blood test.The results came at 8pm the same day, which proved it was the Old Covid,I had had in the UK.The staff have to follow the rules of Thailand,in what was a difficult,stressful situation.I can't really comment on the food,I didn't eat much due to the stress.There was a main meal,lovely fresh fruit,drink of,juice and usually a small cake.We had to ask for topups of Tea and coffee and remind the restaurant about our meals and to leave our food,outside the door.