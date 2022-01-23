Всего AQ гостиничных номеров 88 Спальни
Партнерская больница Piyavate Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Номера
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Максимум 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Делюкс номер 32m²
฿23,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿17,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
Функции
- Покупка 7-Eleven
- Смежный номер
- Международные каналы
- Интернет - Wi-Fi
- Имеются номера для курящих
- Вегетарианские блюда
- Рабочая среда
- Коврик для йоги
Отель Anya Nana @ Sukhumvit - Bangkok находится в 15 минутах ходьбы от станции BTS Nana.
Номера с кондиционером в отеле оформлены в современном стиле. В каждом номере есть телевизор и мини-холодильник. В собственной ванной комнате установлен душ с горячей водой.
C-Shop & Restaurant предлагает широкий выбор блюд тайской и интернациональной кухни. Также осуществляется доставка еды и напитков в номер.
Удобства / Особенности
- FOR AQ Package (Only ) Total of 2 COVID-19 screening tests (RT-PCR)
- 24 часа дежурная медсестра
- Сертифицированный медицинский персонал на месте для любых медицинских нужд во время карантина (телемедицина)
- Ежедневный мониторинг здоровья
- Транспортировка на машине скорой помощи в больницу (круглосуточное обслуживание по запросу)
- Трансфер в одну сторону между аэропортом BKK или DMK и отелем.
- Полный пансион, включая завтрак, обед и ужин.
- Бесплатная питьевая вода, кофе и чай.
- Выделенная зона для периодических скрининговых тестов
- Скидка 20% на дополнительные пункты меню обслуживания номеров A La Carte.
- 10% скидка на все услуги прачечной
Счет
4.3/5
Очень хороший
На основе 14 отзывы
Если бы вы были гостем в Аня Нана @Sukhumvit - Бангкок
, то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
4.2 Deluxe Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- On time at the airport
- Efficient testing process
- Good follow up on test results
- Excellent assistance with mobility
Very helpful because I need mobility assistance. Helped with uploading day 5 test results even though I had already checked out
4.8 Deluxe Room
Ok !!! Within expected. After a week, I made a query to the Hotel related to the Self-Test and they answered my questions quickly
4.8 Deluxe Room
Положительные
- We had to ask for our fest results even though they had been sent to the hotel earlier.
The whole system from the airport to the hotel was very well organised, no hassles from the time we arrived.
3.5 Deluxe Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Friendly staff and good coordination with the hospital on doing the covid test
- Not happy as no one inform me about the result until I ask the next day, apparently result came out the same day
Value for money compare to other hotels in bangkok, clean and comfortable room, food is nice too, coordination with transport and test is really great, drive thru test then only send you back to hotel
5.0 Deluxe Room
Положительные
- Friendly staff
- Amazing food
- Perfect procedures
Thank you so much to the staff of Anya Nana hotel for the most incredible start to our venture in this beautiful country Thailand!!
4.9 Deluxe Room
Положительные
- Complained one meal was cold,replaced within 30 minutes.
- Staff very helpful
- Good internet speed.
- Allowed to buy from 7 eleven.
- Plenty of tea, coffee and drinking water.
Good size room, bed very good.Good internet speed.
Due to a non covid illness the staff arrainged for the nurse to call who contacted a Doctor.Medication was delivered to my room which solved the problem.Very fast responce from all.
I did complain about a meal being cold,the meal was replaced within 30 minutes.
All in all a very good stay given the currant situation.
3.3 Deluxe Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Staff was kind and helpful.
- Nurse staff were gentile with swabs.
- Was fairly clean except for floors.
- Food was horrible in my opinion.
- Showers were not maintained well and leaked on bathroom floor.
- "Work" area was way too small. Just a tiny desk and wood chair.
For a budged place it was fairly clean and comfortable.
The staff were VERY polite. While we had several complaints they were happy to accommodate and did so in a timely manner.
That was one of the reasons we chose this place over others.
After the first 3-4days both the toilets (family joined rooms) started gurgling and we had to move rooms. When we got to the new room the shower in my room did not work. They offered to have someone look but after switching rooms we were uncomfortable having a staff in the room while we were there. Once we switched rooms the internet was horrible. They sent up a SIM card router but I had to reset it constantly to keep connected. They sent up a tech to fix the main internet and it worked well after that. Again the staff stepped up to resolve issues promptly.
For me the food was not even decent. I previously worked in a school in Thailand that had better cafeteria food. The only meals I was able to finish were the ones with allot of curry.
The beds and bathrooms were clean but the floors were dusty and there was no broom to clean up after ourselves. Lots of hair etc. on the floor before we left.
Once again I would like to thank the staff and nurse staff for their good service and for accommodating our complaints. =]
2.6 Deluxe Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Front office staff are nice and helpful.
- Big room
- They will arrange if you want to buy from 7/11 with 20% surcharge.
- They will go and exchange money for free during quarantine
- No amenities in prior.
- Charged for ear cotton buds.
- Room not properly clean (dusty floor)
- Mean kitchen stuffs.
This hotel have amenities problem. No slipper, no toothbrush, no toothpaste, no handtowel, no hairdryer, no ear cotton buds, no quarantine facility (detergent, iron, etc). We needed to ask one by one, and they charged 20 Baht for ear cotton buds.
Kitchen stuffs are so mean. They changed the menu as their will and not informed. Sometimes, some items were missing. Most importantly, they spoke with no manner.
4.0 Deluxe Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Food
- Aq security
- Swab tests
- WhatsApp support
The hotel was nice. The room was cleaned and the staff really supportive and available for my needs. The down side was only the slow wifi connection
4.3 Deluxe Room
Нужна микроволновая печь в номере, иногда гость не голоден, но ему нужна горячая пища, чтобы поесть позже.
4.2 Deluxe Room
Положительные
- Нет новых простыней в постель
Все прошло много времени, две недели, но обслуживание облегчило время, спасибо ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
4.8 Deluxe Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Хорошая тайская еда
- Нашел хорошие английские фильмы
- Wi-Fi отличный 99% времени
- Иногда гости сильно шумят
- Не беспокойся об английском завтраке
Это хорошо, и персонал старается изо всех сил помочь
Хороший душ и много еды
Мне каждый день удавалось получать свежее молоко для своего кофе, и если вам нравится кофе, я рекомендую вам принести его с собой
В целом, это был хороший опыт, настолько хорошо, что его можно запереть в любой комнате. Спасибо персоналу 👍😁
4.5 Deluxe Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Очень чистое и комфортное место для отдыха.
- Окна не открываются, нужен свежий воздух.
Вам нужно больше еды, особенно халяльной. Очень впечатляет услугами персонала отеля, очень услужливый.
4.7 Deluxe Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Приветливый персонал и хорошее обслуживание
- Не могу выйти из комнаты, но понимаю.
Персонал очень приятный и услужливый. Я прошу их купить мне адаптер для зарядки, они могут предоставить его мне по разумной цене без завышения. Персонал отеля очень дружелюбный и приятный сервис. Все нормально. Я очень рекомендую вам предоставить здесь как выбор, если вы ищете недорогой отель для ASQ.
