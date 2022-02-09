PHUKET TEST & GO

Baan Puri - AQ / ASQ

Samui (SHA+)
Обновление February 9, 2022
Baan Puri - Image 0
Baan Puri - Image 1
Baan Puri - Image 2
Baan Puri - Image 3
Baan Puri - Image 4
Baan Puri - Image 5
+42 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Baan Puri - это идиллическая вилла на берегу моря с персоналом для семей, вечеринок или групп на Липа Ной, одном из самых красивых пляжей на западном побережье острова Самуи.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ AQ
Поиск по всем 180+ отелям AQ
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Baan Puri , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Baan Puri
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

57/5 moo 2, Tambon Lipa Noi, Amphoe Ko Samui, Nathon, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84140

Популярные фильтры

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU