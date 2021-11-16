Всего AQ гостиничных номеров 88 Спальни
Партнерская больница Koh Samui Hospital
Номера
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Курортный спа-отель Baan Hin Sai расположен среди природы, всего в 2 км от пляжей Чавенг и Ламай. Благодаря удобному расположению, отель предлагает легкий доступ к наиболее популярным местам города.
Услуги на курорте включают прокат автомобилей / велосипедов, бассейн, туристические услуги и полностью оборудованный бизнес-центр. Гости могут насладиться блюдами тайской, японской и интернациональной кухни в любом из прибрежных ресторанов, подышать прохладным дневным бризом или полюбоваться захватывающим закатом. Чтобы по-настоящему расслабиться, обязательно сходите на массаж в спа-салоне Salarom, чтобы снять напряжение и успокоить разум.
Все шале и номера выполнены в тайском стиле с использованием натуральных материалов и окружены тропической зеленью. Baan Hin Sai Resort & Spa идеально подходит тем, кто ищет необычный, комфортный отель, с удобным расположением в Чавенг Ной.
Удобства / Особенности
- ОТ-ПЦР (3 раза) предоставлена больницей Самуи
- Трансфер из аэропорта до курорта Baan Hin Sai Resort (1 раз)
- Приветственные напитки и закуски один раз по прибытии в номер
- 3-х разовое питание в течение 7 дней, ежедневный завтрак в 8-й день и 10% скидка на еду и напитки в ресторане.
- 4 бутылки питьевой воды в день
- Приготовление кофе и чая в номере
- Микроволновая печь в номере
- Приветственные удобства
- WIFI интернет в номерах и на всей территории
- Кабельное ТВ / Международные каналы, Netflix Доступно для телефона
Счет
4.4/5
Очень хороший
На основе 11 отзывы
4.5 Sea Front Standard
Положительные
- Very nice and helpful stuff
We really enjoyed the resort. the ambience was very nice - the people working with us were very helpful. a good start to our vacation
4.7 Standard
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Nice room with a balcony and another window that opens. Great staff. Very well organized for the COIVD mitigations and testing.
- I wish a gym had been available for the free days.
Nice room with a balcony and another window that opens. Allowed for a nice cross breeze thru the room. Great staff. They always had an answer for any questions. After the first Negative PCR test the grounds allowed you to have a nice walk thru great garden areas as well as the two swimming pools.
Very well organized for the COIVD mitigations and testing. No problems with this part at all as all testing was done right on the hotel grounds.
4.2 Standard
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Staff were friendly.
- Food was good.
- Wifi was strong.
- Room was big enough.
- As a lone female traveller I felt safe.
- The resort is very hilly so may not be suitable for all guests, but a golf buggy service is provided.
I would recommend this resort to other people. Clearer information could help regarding using the pool and other facilities but if you ask the staff they can answer you straight away and they are always willing to help.
It is a set menu which you choose between thai or western meals. Nice place to relax when you first arrive in Thailand.
4.8 Standard
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Staff great , rooms nice and comfortable,it was a really nice place to spend quarantine
Everything from the start was made so easy by the wonderful staff. Had great food, with a beautiful view from the restaurant, the was nice and comfortable and had everything I needed. Would stay again even out of quarantine
4.8 Sea Front Standard
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Nice people and the manager
We are happy to recommend this place for the first week of stay! Was nice and cheaper as different options of quarantine
4.8 Standard
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Good Wi-Fi
- Very good staff, everyone very kind and helpful
- Amazing environment, it looks like you're in the jungle
- Electricity issues due to road rearrangement I think, so they had to put the generator which is very noisy for the rooms on the top of the site
- But it's just temporary so
I have been received very kindly by the staff, they are always taking care of your needs it was very nice.
The place is crazy, it's like you're into the jungle
The wifi works good, you have wifi relay almost everywhere
Staff very arranging, great view I loved it
4.8 Standard
Положительные
Отрицательные
- for me all is positives....
7 days in this hotel , 7 days good...a staff+++ 2 swimming pool a good wifi....L hotel est calme , dans la verdure et au bord de la mer , plusieurs piscines de disponible , un personnel agréable et un manager vraiment sympatique..la cuisine est principalement thai mais ca va , tres honnetement c est aussi bon que dans les restautants , le matin un petit dejeuné au choix , du simple café aux fruits en passant par des assiettes completes ....conclusion : hotel agréable avec des libertés appréciables , un tres tres bon rapport qualité prix avec un personnel tres tres sympatique et a votre ecoute...a ne pas hesiter.
4.8 Standard
Положительные
- Friendly Staff, Very very good food
I like this hotel very much. It was a great experience. I like the foodand the friendly employers. It has a good See view and is a beautiful spot in Koh Samui.
5.0 Standard
Положительные
Very good hôtel in the countryside with the sea, pleasant staff , good food thai, possible européen food, sévère swimmingpool, wifi 100%, recommandée ++ for quarantine...un hôtel agréable que vous regretterez pas d avoir choisi pour votre quarantaine, nous étions inquiet avant de venir, nous avons passé une quarantaine agréable.Merci au manager très professionnel et très agréable.
2.8 Standard
Положительные
Отрицательные
- staff friendly , food in restaurant
- The food on the first day was extremely bad , The room are very old fashioned, the chairs in the room not comfortable, the noise reduction through the walls not good (you can hear all about your neighbor)
The most terrible us that you have to book and pay (not refundable) the Hotel in advance, even you don't know if you will get a COE. This is will all respect very unfair and if I where a tourist I would not com under these conditions
3.5 Standard
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Good cvid standards and very thorough
Everything is OK but from the moment you arrive your just waiting to escape to the next hotel. Staff are brilliant but the whole site needs updating and there is no beach
