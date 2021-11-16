SAMUI TEST & GO

11 ОТЗЫВЫ
Курортный спа-отель Baan Hin Sai расположен среди природы, всего в 2 км от пляжей Чавенг и Ламай. Благодаря удобному расположению, отель предлагает легкий доступ к наиболее популярным местам города.

Услуги на курорте включают прокат автомобилей / велосипедов, бассейн, туристические услуги и полностью оборудованный бизнес-центр. Гости могут насладиться блюдами тайской, японской и интернациональной кухни в любом из прибрежных ресторанов, подышать прохладным дневным бризом или полюбоваться захватывающим закатом. Чтобы по-настоящему расслабиться, обязательно сходите на массаж в спа-салоне Salarom, чтобы снять напряжение и успокоить разум.

Все шале и номера выполнены в тайском стиле с использованием натуральных материалов и окружены тропической зеленью. Baan Hin Sai Resort & Spa идеально подходит тем, кто ищет необычный, комфортный отель, с удобным расположением в Чавенг Ной.

  • ОТ-ПЦР (3 раза) предоставлена больницей Самуи
  • Трансфер из аэропорта до курорта Baan Hin Sai Resort (1 раз)
  • Приветственные напитки и закуски один раз по прибытии в номер
  • 3-х разовое питание в течение 7 дней, ежедневный завтрак в 8-й день и 10% скидка на еду и напитки в ресторане.
  • 4 бутылки питьевой воды в день
  • Приготовление кофе и чая в номере
  • Микроволновая печь в номере
  • Приветственные удобства
  • WIFI интернет в номерах и на всей территории
  • Кабельное ТВ / Международные каналы, Netflix Доступно для телефона
🇨🇭Bossart

Проверено на 16/11/2021
Прибыл 27/10/2021
4.5 Sea Front Standard
Положительные     
  • Very nice and helpful stuff

We really enjoyed the resort. the ambience was very nice - the people working with us were very helpful. a good start to our vacation

🇺🇸Philip George Barnes II

Проверено на 07/10/2021
Прибыл 23/09/2021
4.7 Standard
Положительные     
  • Nice room with a balcony and another window that opens. Great staff. Very well organized for the COIVD mitigations and testing.
Отрицательные
  • I wish a gym had been available for the free days.

Nice room with a balcony and another window that opens. Allowed for a nice cross breeze thru the room. Great staff. They always had an answer for any questions. After the first Negative PCR test the grounds allowed you to have a nice walk thru great garden areas as well as the two swimming pools.

Very well organized for the COIVD mitigations and testing. No problems with this part at all as all testing was done right on the hotel grounds.

🇬🇧Sian Walker

Проверено на 05/10/2021
Прибыл 17/09/2021
4.2 Standard
Положительные     
  • Staff were friendly.
  • Food was good.
  • Wifi was strong.
  • Room was big enough.
  • As a lone female traveller I felt safe.
Отрицательные
  • The resort is very hilly so may not be suitable for all guests, but a golf buggy service is provided.

I would recommend this resort to other people. Clearer information could help regarding using the pool and other facilities but if you ask the staff they can answer you straight away and they are always willing to help. It is a set menu which you choose between thai or western meals. Nice place to relax when you first arrive in Thailand.

🇳🇿Peter Thomas

Проверено на 19/09/2021
Прибыл 12/09/2021
4.8 Standard
Положительные     
  • Staff great , rooms nice and comfortable,it was a really nice place to spend quarantine
Отрицательные
  • Nothing

Everything from the start was made so easy by the wonderful staff. Had great food, with a beautiful view from the restaurant, the was nice and comfortable and had everything I needed. Would stay again even out of quarantine

🇵🇱Michał Stefanski

Проверено на 17/09/2021
Прибыл 03/09/2021
4.8 Sea Front Standard
Положительные     
  • Nice people and the manager
Отрицательные
  • None

We are happy to recommend this place for the first week of stay! Was nice and cheaper as different options of quarantine

🇫🇷Riad

Проверено на 09/09/2021
Прибыл 02/09/2021
4.8 Standard
Положительные     
  • Good Wi-Fi
  • Very good staff, everyone very kind and helpful
  • Amazing environment, it looks like you're in the jungle
Отрицательные
  • Electricity issues due to road rearrangement I think, so they had to put the generator which is very noisy for the rooms on the top of the site
  • But it's just temporary so

I have been received very kindly by the staff, they are always taking care of your needs it was very nice. The place is crazy, it's like you're into the jungle The wifi works good, you have wifi relay almost everywhere Staff very arranging, great view I loved it

🇫🇷paul louis freyd

Проверено на 05/09/2021
Прибыл 22/08/2021
4.8 Standard
Положительные     
  • for me all is positives....
Отрицательные
  • nothing

7 days in this hotel , 7 days good...a staff+++ 2 swimming pool a good wifi....L hotel est calme , dans la verdure et au bord de la mer , plusieurs piscines de disponible , un personnel agréable et un manager vraiment sympatique..la cuisine est principalement thai mais ca va , tres honnetement c est aussi bon que dans les restautants , le matin un petit dejeuné au choix , du simple café aux fruits en passant par des assiettes completes ....conclusion : hotel agréable avec des libertés appréciables , un tres tres bon rapport qualité prix avec un personnel tres tres sympatique et a votre ecoute...a ne pas hesiter.

🇨🇭VIVIAN FABIO HUGENTOBLER

Проверено на 01/09/2021
Прибыл 27/08/2000
4.8 Standard
Положительные     
  • Friendly Staff, Very very good food

I like this hotel very much. It was a great experience. I like the foodand the friendly employers. It has a good See view and is a beautiful spot in Koh Samui.

🇫🇷Freyd

Проверено на 28/08/2021
Прибыл 22/08/2021
5.0 Standard
Положительные     
  • All is +

Very good hôtel in the countryside with the sea, pleasant staff , good food thai, possible européen food, sévère swimmingpool, wifi 100%, recommandée ++ for quarantine...un hôtel agréable que vous regretterez pas d avoir choisi pour votre quarantaine, nous étions inquiet avant de venir, nous avons passé une quarantaine agréable.Merci au manager très professionnel et très agréable.

🇩🇪Guenter Busch

Проверено на 24/08/2021
Прибыл 15/08/2021
2.8 Standard
Положительные     
  • staff friendly , food in restaurant
Отрицательные
  • The food on the first day was extremely bad , The room are very old fashioned, the chairs in the room not comfortable, the noise reduction through the walls not good (you can hear all about your neighbor)

The most terrible us that you have to book and pay (not refundable) the Hotel in advance, even you don't know if you will get a COE. This is will all respect very unfair and if I where a tourist I would not com under these conditions

🇬🇧Gerald Clapham

Проверено на 13/08/2021
Прибыл 08/08/2021
3.5 Standard
Положительные     
  • Good cvid standards and very thorough
Отрицательные
  • Complex is outdated

Everything is OK but from the moment you arrive your just waiting to escape to the next hotel. Staff are brilliant but the whole site needs updating and there is no beach

