PHUKET TEST & GO

Yaya B by Briza Group - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.7
waardering met
12 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in the Chalong area, Yaya B by Briza Group is the perfect place to experience Phuket and its surroundings. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Phuket property. This property offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. The property's accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find smoke detector, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), air conditioning, television. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Phuket, Yaya B by Briza Group is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

Als u te gast was bij Yaya B by Briza Group , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Yaya B by Briza Group
Adres / kaart

170-171 M.9 T. Chalong Muang phuket, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

Partner Hotels

Populaire filters

