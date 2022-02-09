PHUKET TEST & GO

Woovo Phuket Patong (SHA Extra Plus) - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.8
waardering met
25 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 9, 2022
Woovo Phuket Patong (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Woovo Phuket Patong (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Woovo Phuket Patong (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Woovo Phuket Patong (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Woovo Phuket Patong (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Woovo Phuket Patong (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+15 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Guests can enjoy the outdoor swimming pool, public computer area, free WI-FI in the entire hotel, including the pool. Located just a 10-minutes drive from Karon and Kata Beaches, 20-minutes drive from Phuket Town and Night Market. 24-hour reception. All modern style hotel rooms with a satellite TV, Safety Box, hot shower and private balcony. Tea, coffee and drinking water are included in the rooms. The hotel has a restaurant where guests can enjoy local and international dishes. The restaurant is also open for Thai and International buffets for lunch and dinner. If you are looking for a comfortable and convenient location on Patong Beach, Woovo Patong Hotel is your home away from home. We speak your language!

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Woovo Phuket Patong (SHA Extra Plus) , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Woovo Phuket Patong (SHA Extra Plus)
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

25, Rajpathanusorn Road, Patong, Kathu, Phuket, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

Partner Hotels

Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
waardering met
2576 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
waardering met
131 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
waardering met
1287 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
waardering met
886 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
waardering met
1 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
waardering met
2617 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
waardering met
1522 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Deevana Patong Resort & Spa
8
waardering met
2519 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hotel Indigo Phuket Patong
9.1
waardering met
195 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Ramada by Wyndham Phuket Deevana Patong
8.4
waardering met
658 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
BYD Lofts Boutique Hotel and Serviced Apartment
8.8
waardering met
421 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Andaman Beach Suites Hotel
7.8
waardering met
818 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Phuket Patong Beach
8.5
waardering met
2007 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Royal Phawadee Village Patong Beach Hotel
8.2
waardering met
1396 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Oostenrijkse tuin - Tai Pan Village
8.7
waardering met
29 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU