PATTAYA TEST & GO

Welcome World Beach Resort & Spa - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.6
waardering met
626 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
Welcome World Beach Resort & Spa - Image 0
Welcome World Beach Resort & Spa - Image 1
Welcome World Beach Resort & Spa - Image 2
Welcome World Beach Resort & Spa - Image 3
Welcome World Beach Resort & Spa - Image 4
Welcome World Beach Resort & Spa - Image 5
+21 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Pattaya, Welcome World Beach Resort & Spa is the perfect choice. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. This modern hotel is in the vicinity of popular city attractions such as Takara Massage, Chanya Medical Clinic Jomtien, Smile Massage. The facilities and services provided by Welcome World Beach Resort & Spa ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, facilities for disabled guests, express check-in/check-out. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), whirlpool bathtub, non smoking rooms to please the most discerning guest. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, spa, massage. Welcome World Beach Resort & Spa is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Pattaya.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Welcome World Beach Resort & Spa , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Welcome World Beach Resort & Spa
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

439/8 Moo 12, Thuppraya Rd. T.Nongprue A.Banglamung, Dong Tarn Beach, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

The Venue Residence
8.2
waardering met
153 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Baan Souy Resort
8.7
waardering met
261 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
waardering met
8 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Village Austria Luxury Pool Villas
6
waardering met
7 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7
waardering met
463 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Sun Xclusive Hotel
7.1
waardering met
856 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
waardering met
314 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
waardering met
15 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU