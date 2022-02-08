BANGKOK TEST & GO

Vismaya Hotel Suvarnabhumi - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.8
4666 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Vismaya Hotel SuvarnabhumiNever miss a single attraction in Bangkok when staying at Vismaya Hotel Suvarnabhumi. Getting around in Bangkok is easy when staying at this hotel, strategically placed right in the heart of the city.Have a hassle-free trip while enjoying the services and amenities offered by Vismaya Hotel Suvarnabhumi. Keep up with all your communications easily with the hotel's free Wi-Fi. Guests can enjoy free parking right at the hotel. Front desk service is provided at the hotel including safety deposit boxes.Packing light is possible at Vismaya Hotel Suvarnabhumi thanks to the hotel's dry cleaning service and laundry service keeping your clothes clean. Feeling lazy? In-room conveniences like room service and daily housekeeping let you get the most out of your room time. Smoking is allowed only in the designated smoking areas provided by hotel.Enjoy the services offered at Vismaya Hotel Suvarnabhumi from the convenience of your guestroom. For your comfort, rooms at the hotel are equipped with air conditioning. In-room entertainment amenities are available in some rooms and include television and cable TV. In selected rooms, you can find a refrigerator, a coffee or tea maker, bottled water and mini bar at your disposal.It's good to know that a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels are provided in guest bathrooms.Dining and things to doEvery day at Vismaya Hotel Suvarnabhumi begins with a delicious in-house breakfast.Recreational facilities at Vismaya Hotel Suvarnabhumi are designed for escape and relaxation. Spend some time relaxing at the hotel's pool.Around the propertyExperience all the sights and local attractions of Bangkok with Vismaya Hotel Suvarnabhumi as your base. Departure is less stressful knowing that Vismaya Hotel Suvarnabhumi is conveniently located 2.7 km from Suvarnabhumi Airport.Reasons to stay hereGet more than you bargain for here, which scores value for money higher than 83% of the city's accommodation.Find some excellent dining options here, where past guests have rated it better than 92% of the city's other accommodations.Guests who stayed here really appreciated the room comfort, scoring it higher than 92% of accommodations in the city.

Adres / kaart

98 Moo 15, Soi 43, Kingkaew Road, T.Rachateva, A.Bangplee, Samutprakan 10540, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10540

