BANGKOK TEST & GO

Vic3 Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.1
waardering met
6107 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
Vic3 Bangkok - Image 0
Vic3 Bangkok - Image 1
Vic3 Bangkok - Image 2
Vic3 Bangkok - Image 3
Vic3 Bangkok - Image 4
Vic3 Bangkok - Image 5
+36 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Built in 2010, Vic3 Bangkok is a distinct addition to Bangkok and a smart choice for travelers. The hotel lies 1.6 km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. With the city's main attractions such as Royal Thai Riding Horse Club, Phaya Thai 2 Hospital, Soi Ari within close reach, visitors to the hotel will just love its location. At Vic3 Bangkok, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. Free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, wheelchair accessible are just a few of the facilities that set Vic3 Bangkok apart from other hotels in the city. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, separate living room, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms to please the most discerning guest. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as fitness center, outdoor pool to make your stay truly unforgettable. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Vic3 Bangkok.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Vic3 Bangkok , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Vic3 Bangkok
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

89 PhahonYothin Soi 3, Phaya Thai, Chatuchak, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
waardering met
1116 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
waardering met
6272 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel
7.9
waardering met
730 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7
waardering met
4953 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment
7.5
waardering met
57 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8
waardering met
2062 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified
8.4
waardering met
7337 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok
7.9
waardering met
2454 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU