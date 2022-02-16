PHUKET TEST & GO

Uniland Golf & Resort - Nakhon Pathom Sandbox Hotel

Nakhon Pathom
7.1
waardering met
18 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 16, 2022
Uniland Golf & Resort - Image 0
Uniland Golf & Resort - Image 1
Uniland Golf & Resort - Image 2
Uniland Golf & Resort - Image 3
Uniland Golf & Resort - Image 4
Uniland Golf & Resort - Image 5
+10 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in a lush green landscaped area in Nakon Pathom, Uniland Golf & Resort features an international standard golf course with 36 holes for golfers to tee off to their hearts’ desire. Play a round of golf amidst the trees and lakes while savoring the peaceful atmosphere of the countryside. The clubhouse offers accommodation with a full range of facilities to serve your needs whether you’re a casual golfer or on a business trip. There is a conference room, fitness center, karaoke, and spa. The guestrooms reflect class and style and come with all the amenities you need. For a casual holiday experience, Uniland Golf & Resort makes a perfect solution.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Uniland Golf & Resort , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Uniland Golf & Resort
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

9/4 Moo 3, Wang Yen, Nakorn Pathom, Nakhon Pathom, Thailand, 73000

Populaire filters

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU