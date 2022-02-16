U Hatyai Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Songkhla Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Kamers All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, U Hatyai Hotel is located in the Hat Yai Market Area area of Hat Yai. Situated only 0.8 km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Hat Yai hotel. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. U Hatyai Hotel is home to 30 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, mirror, towels, closet. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as massage. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at U Hatyai Hotel.

